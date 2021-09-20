Utility crews work to restore power in Boscobel after storm

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- Right now utility crews in Boscobel are working to restore power after severe weather moved through the area Monday night.

A post on the Boscobel government Facebook page stated the outage is affecting a large part of the community. Most of the people impacted live in the eastern part of the city.

Officials ask members of the public to avoid City of Boscobel Utilities while they restore power.

A Grant County Sheriff's Office dispatcher confirmed to 27 News the outage was caused by severe weather.