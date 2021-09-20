Watch issued for certain counties in southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Grant, Crawford and Richland counties.

The watch goes into effect until 10 p.m.

A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms to the region tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible across the viewing area, with this line of storms.

Threats include gusty winds, being the main threat. An isolated tornado or two within the storm line can't be ruled out.

Winds will certainly be breezy into the night. Sustained winds continue to come at about 10-15 mph through the afternoon and evening with speeds increasing into the night. Before midnight, speeds will ramp up.

The line of showers and storms along the strong front will likely begin at 8 p.m. and continue up until midnight, moving through and over to the eastern half of the state from 2 a.m. - 4 a.m.

On the backside of the front comes the much cooler, fall air!

Highs in the 60s are expected on Tuesday, with values continuing the same trend through majority of the week.