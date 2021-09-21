2 die when man jumps off building, lands on another man

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a distraught man jumped off the roof of a New York apartment building, landed on another man 12 stories below and killed both of them. Police say a 25-year-old man jumped from an apartment building in Yonkers on Monday evening. They say he landed on the roof of a concrete parking garage and struck a 61-year-old man who happened to be there. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Yonkers police said on Twitter they are interviewing witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance video.