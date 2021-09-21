85% of UW System classes are in-person, exceeding goal

MADISON (WKOW) — Despite COVID-19 cases increasing recently, the UW System has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction for the fall semester, according to System President Tommy Thompson.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to a press release from the university, 85 percent of undergraduate courses are being delivered in person, exceeding the 75 percent goal set in February.

“Every student I talk to wants to be back in class, and that’s where they belong,” Thompson said. “There is so much enthusiasm on the campuses I’ve visited this fall. I thank the staff, faculty, and administrators for making that happen and meeting this goal while also prioritizing student and employee health and safety.”

On an individual level, 12 of the 13 system schools hit the 75 percent threshold, and many exceed it. The only university not meeting the goal is UW-Superior. According to the University, UW-Superior had many classes online by design before the pandemic.