Andre Jacque released from hospital after near month stint on ventilator

MADISON (WKOW) — State Senator Andre Jacque has been released from the hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Jacque was hospitalized over a month ago with COVID-19, and spent nearly a month on a ventilator.

"[Andre Jacque] and his family wish to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are making his recovery possible. Sen. Jacque is doing much better; he is in touch with his staff on legislative and district issues, and he is reaching out to his friends and colleagues," a statement from Jacque's Communication Director Matt Tompach said. "While Sen. Jacque has a ways to go as he continues respiratory and occupational therapy, he is feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health."