Skip to Content

Andre Jacque released from hospital after near month stint on ventilator

2:59 pm Top Stories
Sen.-Andre-Jacque-560x315

MADISON (WKOW) — State Senator Andre Jacque has been released from the hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Jacque was hospitalized over a month ago with COVID-19, and spent nearly a month on a ventilator.

"[Andre Jacque] and his family wish to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are making his recovery possible. Sen. Jacque is doing much better; he is in touch with his staff on legislative and district issues, and he is reaching out to his friends and colleagues," a statement from Jacque's Communication Director Matt Tompach said. "While Sen. Jacque has a ways to go as he continues respiratory and occupational therapy, he is feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health."

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content