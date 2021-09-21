Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds’ Hollywood gravesite

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bronze bust of Burt Reynolds, featuring his famous cowboy hat and even more famous mustache, now adorns his grave. The bust was unveiled at a small ceremony Monday night at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, three years after the death of the “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Boogie Nights” star. His ex-wife Loni Anderson and their son, Quinton Reynolds, commissioned the bust. Anderson told The Associated Press they couldn’t decide which era of Reynolds to use, so the sculpture is meant to be ageless. Reynolds died in hometown of Jupiter, Florida, in 2018 at age 82.