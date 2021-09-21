Caring for your dog on National Dog Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's National Dog Week and to celebrate we're brushing up on how to care for our four-legged friends.

Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Lis De Souza, owner and master groomer at Serenity Pet Salon & Spa, stopped by to talk about caring for your pet from head to toe.

De Souza said many people neglect their dogs' nails. She recommends using a Dremel tool and sanding off a little every week.

"If you do it often enough, just take a teeny bit off at a time, it's a little less scary."

But if that still makes you nervous, you should seek the help of a professional, like De Souza.

"So anytime you're at all unsure about it, just ask professional. That's what we're here for," she said. "We do it all day, every day. We're not nervous about it. We can get it done super fast."

Lis has 15 dogs of her own and grooms dozens every week. She was also recently recognized for her grooming abilities at an international competition.