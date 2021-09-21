Charges related to death of spiritual leader dropped

DENVER (AP) — Court officials say charges have been dropped in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found in what appeared to be a shrine in a home in rural southern Colorado. Authorities have said the body of Amy Carlson, the leader of the Love Has Won group, was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in April. Seven people were charged with tampering with or abusing her corpse as well as child abuse, presumably because there were two children living in the home. It’s not clear known why the charges were dropped.