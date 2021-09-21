Cleanup continues after tornado touchdown near Strum

STRUM (WQOW) - Cleanup moved into full swing today after Monday night's storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Trempealeau County Monday. The tornado ws rated at a level of EF-1.

Mike Conner's property was heavily damaged.

"There were two sheds back here. One was 50 by 100, and the other is 30 by 40. Both of them came just totally apart and kind of spread all over the place," Conner said.

A portion of County Highway D was limited to single lane traffic as members of the Trempealeau County Highway Department cleared the roadways.

Conner said he's been overwhelmed by the community's support.

"People were already engaging before I even got down here, and starting to work on things and clear up the road and get things done. We help each other, we watch over each other's places, we're there for each other. Very warm, friendly people who will do whatever they can. I've actually had to turn some people away who've given me their list of what they need to do, but they are still here to help. That's kind of the quality of the people here," Conner said.

Conner said, in terms of property damage, this was the worst storm he has been a part of. He added that he does not know the cost to repair the damages yet.

The National Weather Service estimates winds hit 105 mph. Authorities also reported the storms tipped over a semi and knocked down a silo as well as damaging or destroying several other structures.