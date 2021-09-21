Competency exam ordered for trainer accused of killing dogs

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- A trainer accused of causing the death of two dogs in her care in August 2020 is now facing a competency hearing.

Check out more of our crime coverage here

According to court documents, judge Robert F. Dehring Jr. ordered the hearing on September 17, nearly a year after Tammy Flemming was first charged with a misdemeanor in the death of two dogs.

That charge was upgraded to a felony in December 2020. Flemming is accused of culpability in the death of two young dogs, with both deaths involving a choke chain. Flemming denied wrongdoing in either death; although she has since been ordered to stop caring for any animals she does not own.

Flemming's competency hearing is set for October 8 at 9:00 a.m. If found competent, Flemming faces a Class I felony charge for causing the death of animals.