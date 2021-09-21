Coolest temperatures since May as fall begins
MADISON (WKOW) - For our last day of summer, it feels much cooler and will stay that way through the weekend.
SET UP
A strong cold front moved through last night bringing a round of storms. High pressure will build in from Canada causing a cooler, drier outlook ahead.
STORM RECAP
Most got around a half inch of rain with hot spots over an inch and sporadic wind damage reports.
TODAY
Cloudy to start with increasing sunshine through the morning and a sun-cloud mix this afternoon. Temperatures stay much cooler with a high of 67° and a breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a low of 49°.
WEDNESDAY
Fall begins officially in the afternoon, and it'll stay fall-like with a high of 66°.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 66° again.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with a high around 70° and isolated showers or sprinkles possible as another cold front moves into the area.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 64°.
SUNDAY
We get milder with mostly sunny skies and a high of 73°.
MONDAY
Sunny and warmer with a high of 79°.