Dane County Regional Airport struggles to bring back passengers

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a difficult year for air travel, the Dane County Regional Airport is still struggling to bring back travelers and get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Michael Riechers, the airport's Director of Marketing and Communications, said the airport is seeing about 40% less travel than they did in 2019.

"We're down to about 3200 passengers a day," Riechers said. "In 2019 for the same time frame it would have been about 4500 to 4800 passengers a day."

Air travel worldwide took an impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Worldwide, air travel is down more than half from pre-pandemic levels.

The biggest drop was in international travel. In July, it was just 26% of where it was in 2019.

While domestic travel has recovered some, regional airports like the one in Dane County are still struggling to bring people back in.

"It's kind of all hands on deck," Riechers said. "The first thing we want to do is reassure the public that traveling is a safe and efficient process if you are ready to do so."

The airport is enforcing regional mask requirements and has enhanced their cleaning processes. They've also gotten rid of physical boarding passes and are enforcing social distancing.

"The other thing we're doing is engaging with our airline partners to reestablish some of those nonstop routes that Madison had before the pandemic," Riechers said.

Before the pandemic, there were 24 non-stop flights out of Dane County Regional Airport. Now, there are just 16.

Riechers said the change is making people look to other airports for travel.

"We have made quite a bit of ground up from pre-pandemic travel but we still have more to do," Riechers said.