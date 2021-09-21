Europe’s Ryder Cup team gets motivational history lesson

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Europe usually excels at motivational videos during the Ryder Cup and this year is no exception. Captain Padraig Harrington has started his week with a short video reminding his 12 players how special it is to be wearing the European crest. The video points out only 164 players from Europe have played in the Ryder Cup since it began in 1927. Each player was assigned a number. Lee Westwood is the 118th player in European history. Sergio Garcia is No. 120. The Spaniard says it was a powerful video and a reminder why Europe respects the week so much.