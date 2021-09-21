Ex-South African president absent at corruption trial

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has not attended a hearing in his corruption trial, and that has prompted prosecutors to ask the judge to examine his medical records. Zuma was released from an unrelated 15-month jail sentence on medical parole this month and has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness. He was due to appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the resumption of his trial. He faces charges of corruption, racketeering, money laundering, tax evasion and fraud relating to a multi-billion dollar arms deal the South African government signed with French company Thales in 1999.