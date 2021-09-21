Excitement building for Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

SHEBOYGAN (WKOW) -- Ryder Cup excitement was clear at Whistling Straights on Tuesday, as thousands of fans came to the golf course to view the practice rounds.

Players and fans had to wait an extra year for the event. It was supposed to be held last year, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's awesome. You don't see this a lot in Sheboygan and to have this in Sheboygan, Wisconsin is awesome," said Jim Leibahm of Sheboygan.

Spencer Orin of Milwaukee also went to the course Tuesday. "Yeah I've never been to a practice round, but I was surprised by the crowd - it's a big crowd," he told WISN-TV.

Practice rounds continue Wednesday and Thursday. The competition tees off Friday.