FBI: remains found in Teton National Forest are Gabby Petito

(WKOW) — Remains found in Teton National Forest Sunday are Gabby Petito, according to the FBI.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue determined the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Gabby went missing while on a cross-country road trip in a converted camper van with Brian. He returned to Florida with the van on September 1. According to the Associated Press, Gabby had not been heard from since late August.

A forensic search has ended in the area Gabby's body was found, but the FBI is seeking information from those in the area. According to a press release, the FBI is looking to talk to anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between August 27-30 and may have had contact with Gabby or Brian.

Information can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 303-629-7171. Photos or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito.

According to the Associated Press, authorities are searching for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve in North Port, Florida.

This is a developing story that will be updated.