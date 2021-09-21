Former youth soccer coach to face trial on sex assault charge

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former youth soccer coach, charged with repeatedly sexual assaulting a child, will face trial.

Court records state Daniel Gildea waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday and was bound over for trial.

Gildea is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2012 and 2013. He was first arrested in Texas and had to be extradited back to Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, Gildea would put his hand down the victim's shorts, claiming to help her stretch out her injured knee. These assaults continued for more than a year.

Gildea remains out of jail after posting bail.