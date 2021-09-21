German court orders removal of ‘Hang the Greens’ posters

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ordered a small far-right party to take down election posters with the slogan “Hang the Greens.” The decision overturned a ruling by a lower court. Authorities in the eastern city of Zwickau earlier this month said the tiny Third Way party must remove the posters. The party went to an administrative court in Chemnitz, which said it was unclear whether the conditions to limit freedom of expression were fulfilled and ruled that the posters could stay. Zwickau appealed. On Tuesday, the state’s highest administrative court found that the slogan amounts to incitement. The Greens are one of three parties putting forth candidates to lead the country in Germany’s parliamentary election this Sunday.