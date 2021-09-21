Global Citizen’s Hugh Evans hoping music can mobilize world

Hugh Evans started his fight against extreme poverty by mobilizing his friends when he was growing up in Australia. On Saturday, Evans will try to mobilize the world to tackle poverty and COVID-19 with Global Citizen Live, a live, 24-hour concert featuring The Weekend, BTS, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, H.E.R., and dozens more artists performing at locations across the globe from Lagos, Nigeria and Seoul, South Korea to the Champ de Mars in Paris and New York’s Central Park.