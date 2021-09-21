Is it the flu, COVID-19, or a cold: Doctors offer flu season outlook

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a nearly non-existent 2020-21 flu season, health care providers are preparing for a busy season of upper respiratory infections, including influenza, COVID-19, and colds.

Dr. Dave Ottenbaker, SSM Health VP of Ambulatory Clinical Programs, recommends anyone who feels sick with symptoms like a sore throat, cough, body aches and chills should stay home. Depending on the severity of those symptoms, you could have any number of respiratory illnesses including a cold, influenza or COVID-19.

Dr. Ottenbaker says if you have more serious symptoms, you should get tested for both the flu and COVID-19. Knowing which virus you have can help your doctor know if you would benefit from treatment. SSM Health has new technology that can test you for both the flu and COVID-19 using a single swab.

Dr. Ottenbaker says one simple measure can protect you from getting sick this flu season: get vaccinated. Both COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are safe, effective, and widely available.