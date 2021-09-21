Janesville authorities respond to fire, possible burglary

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Residents of a Janesville apartment building were evacuated early Tuesday morning after a fire and possible burglary.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of South High Street around 2:30 a.m. Officers say the fire broke out on the second level of the multi-family residence. Officials say the fire is being considered suspicious.

All residents were evacuated safely, but one Janesville Police officer was taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. That officer has been treated and released.

Police didn't specify indicators of the possible burglary.