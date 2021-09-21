Jones loses necklace in end zone with father’s ashes

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Jones had a career night for the Packers on Monday against the Detroit Lions and he was fueled by the memory of his father.

His dad, Alvin Jones, Sr., passed away in April due to complications from COVID-19.

Since then, Jones has been wearing a necklace with his father's ashes.

In the game Monday night, it fell off in the end zone during one of his four touchdowns.

"If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it,” said Jones. “So, I know he’s smiling.”

Jones said Packers grounds crew staff combed the field to look for it and head trainer Bryan Engel was able to find it.