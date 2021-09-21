Lodi 11-year-old taken to hospital after getting hit by car

LODI (WKOW) -- An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit him when he ran out into the street.

According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the collision happened at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, right around the end of the school day. The boy was running along the sidewalk near the intersection of Lodi Street and Water Street before running into the road when a car attempting to make a turn hit him.

"The Lodi Police Department reminds drivers that youth are attending school and sidewalks are now more heavily travelled. We ask drivers to slow down and use caution at intersections, and refrain from directing traffic from their vehicles," police said in the post.

The boy was taken to UW Hospital by ambulance.