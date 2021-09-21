Madison police search for person allegedly looking through residential windows
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a suspect after responding to a 911 call reporting someone looking through residential windows.
According to an incident report from the MPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Dayton Street at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, noting that other residents had seen the same person. Police could not identify the suspect.
Police are continuing their investigation to try and identify the suspect.