Madison police search for person allegedly looking through residential windows

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a suspect after responding to a 911 call reporting someone looking through residential windows.

According to an incident report from the MPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Dayton Street at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, noting that other residents had seen the same person. Police could not identify the suspect.

Police are continuing their investigation to try and identify the suspect.

Peter Culver

