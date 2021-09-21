Meriter physical therapy clinic reopening after 2018 flooding damage

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Three years after sustaining severe flooding damage, the UnityPoint Health-Meriter physical therapy clinic is now open in a new location.

According to a news release from UnityPoint-Meriter spokesperson Nicole Aimone, the previous clinic at 2275 Deming Way took on substantial water damage during area-wide floods in summer 2018. The new clinic, at 2237 Deming Way, will offer a variety of services, including:

Orthopedic physical therapy

Orthopedic occupational therapy

Sports physical therapy

Pelvic health

Aquatic therapy

The relocation and remodel were delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, existing patients continued treatment at the company's west Madison clinic.

“The flood was a difficult time and caused so much damage, but we are excited to be back in a new location and serving the Middleton community,” outpatient therapy manager Teresa Amonett said in the release.