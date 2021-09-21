Milwaukee Common Council honors Bucks for NBA title victory

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Common Council honored the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday morning.

Council members issued proclamations congratulating the team on winning the title.

"It's kind of one of those amazing journeys to get through," Bucks president Peter Feigin said during the visit. "We've got unbelievable momentum. This is the power of entertainment and sport and emotion, and how do we use this as a springboard to empower our entire city. It's been an unbelievable journey. The organization is beyond thankful for the support or the city, and obviously our fans."

Council members also got to take pictures with the Larry O'Brien championship trophy.