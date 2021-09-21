MMSD lays out plan for mandatory staff vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) -- All MMSD employees would be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 1 under a new plan presented to the district Monday.

According to a slideshow posted online by MMSD, all new employees must also provide proof of at least one dose before starting work in the district and follow the timeline. Employees will be able to file religious or medical exemptions, but they will also be required to test for COVID-19 twice a week.

Any parents or volunteers working in the district will be required to present proof of vaccination as well.

Employees choosing to file a religious or medical exemption must do so by November 1. People not following proper procedures may be placed on unpaid leave beginning November 15, and may face termination beginning December 20.

Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education has a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. The board is expected to vote on the plan at Monday's meeting.