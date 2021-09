TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities with the National Weather Service said Monday evening's storms included a tornado.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

A storm survey team with NWS out of La Crosse determined that a tornado touched down in northern Trempealeau County. They are giving it a preliminary rating of EF-1.

NWS says a more complete summary of the tornado will be released Tuesday.