Officials: Nearly all UW System classes delivered in person

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses across the state are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state. Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the results Tuesday, Thompson in February set a goal of having 75% of classes taught in person starting this fall, after the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available. Two weeks into the fall semester, 85% of classes across the system are in person, including 93% at the flagship Madison campus.