Pair and a spare: Tailback depth a must-have in Big Ten play

The ground-oriented, weather-proof offense has long been preferred by Big Ten teams. Recruiting and developing the right running backs to carry it out remains a vital part of program-building in the conference and elsewhere. The task seemingly never stops. Because once a team has that true standout, what’s most important is to find another one. Michigan is off to a strong start behind this philosophy. The 19th-ranked Wolverines lead the FBS with an average of 350 rushing yards per game. They couldn’t have split up the carries better if they tried. Blake Corum has 49, and Hassan Haskins has 48.