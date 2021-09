MADISON (WKOW) -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on the east side of Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said it happened Monday at about 8 p.m. on East Washington Avenue near Lien Road.

The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to authorities, the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.