Pole barn blown to pieces in Columbia County due to storms

LODI (WKOW) -- A pole barn was blown over in Columbia County during strong storms that pushed through Monday night.

According to our 27 Storm Track team, the damage was likely caused at about 8:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Bitney Road in Lodi.

On Tuesday morning, sheets of metal from the barn could be seen along the side of the road. Our 27 News photojournalist said crews were starting to clean up the damage when he was there around 7 a.m.

Dane County officials said there were no reports of injuries to people or animals.