Security video surfaces in more privacy crime in Madison neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second time in two months, home security video may play a role in trying to solve privacy crimes in Madison's Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.

Madison Police officials say what may be the same man peered into home windows in the 12-hundred block of East Dayton Street early Tuesday morning and also on September 12.

A woman who is asking to only be identified as Emily tells 27 News, she and her roommates became aware of the man's presence on their property through a video-stream from their Ring security camera.

"One of us called the police and we just sat there, watching him from our phones while we gave information to the police," Emily says. "Obviously terrifying, don't know what they wanted...or if they planned to come back."

Blocks away last month on East Mifflin Street, police say a man peeped into windows on two separate occasions. Authorities say home security video helped at least one, former privacy crime victim and others identify the man as Brian Lins, a sex offender living blocks away and out on bail for allegedly peeping into windows in another downtown neighborhood. Lins faces a felony and misdemeanor crimes and remains jailed after failing to make bail.

Some neighbors of the most recent, disturbing trespasses say they add on to other, recent concerns.

"I had someone steal some credit cards out of my wallet right in the front of my house, inside the house," Jocelyn Harmon says.

"I just got a video doorbell and I've started being more attentive," she says.

Emily says while the posting of her security video to social media will make more people aware of the current suspect and what's transpired, she says it will likely take an arrest for her to relax. But she knows the neighborhood is teeming with families and the video serves to warn them.

"I just feel better knowing that parents in the area may keep children inside after dark," Emily says.

Harmon says she and other parents frequently discuss the many advantages of living in Tenney-Lapham. She says the recent, disturbing episodes leave them on guard.

"Hyper aware," Harmon says.