Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or a possible motive. Students and staff at at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms during the attack and some students jumped out of second-story windows. In some video footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus sidewalk cradling a long-barreled weapon. Russia’s Investigative Committee said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. One student says she felt “shock, disdain and anger” that students at the university “died for nothing.”