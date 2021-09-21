Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have announced a list of deputy ministers, failing to name any women, despite an international outcry when they presented their all-male Cabinet ministers earlier this month. The list was presented by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a new conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday. The list of deputy ministers signals that the Taliban have not been swayed by the international criticism and that they’re doubling down on their current hard-line path despite initial promises of inclusivity and upholding women’s rights.