The cool fall air has arrived!

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday has been dry and much cooler, with highs expected to tap out in the 60s!

The cold front has pulled through, leaving us with a northwesterly flow. Breezy conditions continue this afternoon, with sustained winds around 10-15 mph. While winds become light overnight, a bit of a breezy picks up Wednesday.

We've also said "goodbye" to the humidity overnight! Feeling very comfortable outside in these regards.

As we've gone on through Tuesday, skies have brightened a bit. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies for majority.

Dry weather continues for the next couple of days. A great few days ahead to crack the windows or prop them fully open! The next shot at showers arrives Friday. Likely Friday evening, being isolated in nature and or sprinkles.

Highs stay in the mid-upper 60s range ahead, hitting a low 70 on Friday.

Below average highs continue throughout the majority of the week ahead. With it continuing to feel like fall.

Although, an upper 70 does strike... not until next Monday.