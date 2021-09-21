Tribe wants Boston U to change name of Myles Standish dorm

BOSTON (AP) — A Native American tribe is calling on Boston University to change the name of a dorm that honors Pilgrim military leader Myles Standish. The Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag says in a recently launched petition that Myles Standish Hall should be renamed Wituwamat Memorial Hall after a leading Native American figure massacred along with other tribe members in 1623. A recently launched online petition also argues that Standish has no connection to the university or the stately Back Bay neighborhood where the dorm is located. The dorm instead takes its name from the hotel it now occupies. University spokespeople didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.