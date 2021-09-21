UK police charge 3rd Russian in 2018 poisoning of ex-spy

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are charging a third Russian suspect in the 2018 nerve agent attack on a former Russian agent in England. Scotland Yard said Tuesday that prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to charge Denis Sergeev, who went by the alias “Sergey Fedotov,” with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, possessing and using a chemical weapon, and causing grievous bodily harm. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were targeted in a nerve agent attack in 2018 in Salisbury, England, that British authorities said had almost certainly approved been “at a senior level of the Russian state.” Moscow has vehemently denied the allegations. The Skripals survived, but the attack later claimed the life of a British woman and left a man seriously ill.