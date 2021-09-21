Watertown hospital closes urgent care to focus on emergency room staffing

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Watertown Regional Medical Center is temporarily closing its urgent care facility, partly due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital had to shift urgent care workers to the emergency department because of a staff shortage and a significant and sustained rise in ER patients with COVID-19 and other health issues.

Curtiss Buss' wife is being treated at the hospital. He told WISN-TV he has seen the shortage firsthand.

"They have empty beds and I thought 'Boy,' I said, you guys you know, you have room. He says we have room. But we have no nurses. They don't have enough people to take care of the incoming," Buss said.

Watertown Regional made the announcement on its Facebook page. It's unclear when the urgent care facility will reopen.