Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff’s detective

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 87-year-old woman who was found dead inside a freezer in the garage of her Southern California home was a retired homicide detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities on Tuesday identified her as Miriam E. Travis. She retired as a detective sergeant in 1990 after 27 years with the department, including 11 in the Homicide Bureau. No arrests have been made since her body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another relative asked police to check on the older woman. Riverside police say the daughter gave inconsistent statements about the whereabouts of her mother. An autopsy is planned.