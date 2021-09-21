Workers reinstall Wisconsin statues downed in 2020 protest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Workers have reinstalled two statues on the Wisconsin Capitol grounds that protesters damaged during a demonstration last year following George Floyd’s death. Protesters in June broke off a leg and tore the head off a statue of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg. They also dented and broke a finger off the “Forward” statue. The state received $60,000 in federal grants to cover restoration efforts. Workers from the state Department of Administration reinstalled both statues Tuesday morning. They used a boom crane to lower Heg back onto his pedestal. The protest was among demonstrations around the U.S. after Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.