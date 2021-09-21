WPS Health Solutions donate $2,500, supplies to Afghan refugees

MADISON (WKOW) — WPS Health Solutions is joining an effort to make sure Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy have the supplies they need.

According to a press release, the organization has donated $2,500 in support of refugees. Additionally, employees throughout Wisconsin made donations at WPS facilities and through an Amazon list set up by Team Rubicon.

The money and donations from WPS support the efforts of Team Rubicon to meet the needs of refugees.

“We’re proud to support these Afghans who helped our military during our years in Afghanistan,” said Tim La Sage, Military and Veteran Inclusion Lead at WPS. “They were our allies there and it’s our turn to be their allies here.”

The organization has also partnered with the Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Museum and Concerned Veterans for America to collect donations. Additional donations of goods will go to support refugees through Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, which delivers directly to Fort McCoy.