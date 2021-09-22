621 MMSD students in quarantine for COVID-19 close contacts

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 600 MMSD students are in quarantine due to close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last two weeks. More than 200 of them are from West High School alone.

According to data from the MMSD website, 745 total students have gone through quarantine since the beginning of the school year. District policy specifies a 10-day quarantine after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

223 West High students have entered quarantine since the first day of school, by far the most in the district. Carl Sandburg Elementary School has the second-most quarantined students at 78. Several schools haven't reported a single case of COVID-19, mostly elementary schools.