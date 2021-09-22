Albania’s ex-top prosecutor jailed of corruption

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian appeals court has sentenced the country’s former chief prosecutor to two years in jail and confiscated his property for hiding money from illegally owned properties. The Tirana Appeals Court that handles top officials’ corruption cases on Wednesday left in power the May verdict of the first instance court for ex-prosecutor Adriatik Llalla, who had been sentenced for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year. It also barred him from holding any public post for five years. Llalla, also barred from entering the United States in 2018 for corruption, is the first high-ranking person to be sentenced by newly formed judicial institutions that were established to address corruption.