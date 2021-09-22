Bush to headline fundraiser for Cheney after Trump backs foe

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President George W. Bush will headline a fundraiser for top Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney next month. The move turns Cheney’s reelection race into a proxy war of sorts between the two ex-presidents who represent two competing factions of the Republican Party. Bush will be the featured guest at an event in Dallas supporting the Wyoming congresswoman’s reelection campaign. That was confirmed by a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to discuss the fundraiser by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Trump was infuriated by Cheney’s vote to impeach him over the Jan. 6 insurrection and has endorsed one of her challengers.