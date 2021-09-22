California governor signs privacy laws for abortion patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two laws aimed at protecting the privacy of abortion providers and their patients. One law makes it illegal to film people within 100 feet of an abortion clinic for the purpose of intimidating them. Another law makes it easier for people on their parents’ health insurance plans to keep sensitive medical information secret, including abortions. Newsom said the laws stand in contrast to a new law in Texas that bans most abortions in that state. The U.S. Supreme Court decided to let the Texas law take effect for now.