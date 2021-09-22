Child COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin double

(WKOW) -- COVID-19 cases in children are at their highest level in Wisconsin since last November.

During the week of September 12, 4,400 Wisconsinites under the age of 18 tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Doctors say twice as many kids have tested positive this month as they did last month. Children's Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Gutzei says the trend is concerning.

"I think the thing that we're most worried about is that the doubling of the number of kids with COVID means the potential that more kids might have severe illness related to COVID," Dr. Gutzei said.

Dr. Gutzei says while Children’s Wisconsin has seen an increase in the amount of kids testing positive for COVID-19, currently, most of them are asymptomatic and at the hospital for other reasons.