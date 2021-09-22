Fall begins today and it’ll feel cool

Fall begins today and it’ll feel coolUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - Below average temperatures continue for the first couple of days of autumn.
SET UP
A sprawling high pressure system has moved in from Canada bringing some of the coolest conditions we have felt since the end of May. Another weather system will approach the area by Friday.
TODAY
Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy with winds from the north at 5-15 mph and cool with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT
Clear and cooler in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny and still a bit breezy with highs in the mid 60s again.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers later in the afternoon and evening with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny and cooler.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny and back to a warmer set up in the upper 70s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny and staying warmer in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny and milder in the low 70s.