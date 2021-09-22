Fall is officially here!

MADISON (WKOW) - And what a way to welcome in the new month, with sunny skies, breezy conditions and comfortable temperatures.

Officially, Fall begins around 2:30pm.

And for the rest of the first day of Fall, temperatures are going to be comfortable with winds remaining out of the north throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

What do temperatures look like for the rest of the week? Comfortable and below normal, but there is a warm up in the seven day forecast.

And when it comes to rain chances, unfortunately there's only a minor chance which arrives Friday late day through the overnight hours into early Saturday.

And with October, the spookiest month of the year, right around the corner what does it look like? Long range models suggest that temperatures are going to be warmer than normal with a slight uptick in chances for precipitation.