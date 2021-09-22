FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

(AP) -- The U.S. has moved a step closer to offering booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to seniors and others at high risk from the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday signed off on such shots as a way to shore up protection in those groups. This is not a done deal yet: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to weigh in on who it believes should get boosters and when.

The FDA did amend the emergency use authorization to include the following groups:

individuals 65 years of age and older;

individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and

individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.

The Biden administration wants to dispense third doses of the vaccine amid the spread of the delta variant, which has driven U.S. deaths and cases back up to levels not seen since last winter.